KA Paul: Chiranjeevi Will Turn Pawan Kalyan From Hero To Zero If He Joins Jana Sena

Evangelist and the president of Praja Shanthi Party KA Paul commented on Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi. In an interview, he said that Pawan Kalyan would become zero if Chiranjeevi joins him. He also said that all the predictions regarding temple demolitions in the state, Chandrababu Naidu's plans, etc., are coming true. He further stated that he has spoken about the illegal activities of Chandrababu Naidu many times and now he would tell about Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi.

KA Paul said that Kapus have taught a lesson to Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan in the elections. He further added that he has already predicted that Chiranjeevi would join his hands with Congress and wouldn't work for the development of Kapus. He also asserted that rumours did rounds saying that Chiranjeevi has taken nearly Rs. 500 to Rs. 1000 crore from Congress party and has taken Rs 2 to 25 lakh from the candidates who want to contest from Praja Rajyam Party. He said that Chiranjeevi has spoiled his image by joining the Congress party.

KA Paul said that a few years ago, he has organised an event by inviting some of the Kapu leaders in Park Hotel in Vizag. He also added that he had booked flight tickets, train tickets and had invested nearly 25 lakh for the event. KA Paul said that he wanted everyone to bring together and wanted to join everyone in his party. He has established the party so that he could solve the problems of farmers, unemployed youth, etc.

KA Paul said that Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu and BJP are working together and urged people not to fall prey for their words. He criticised BJP and said that it was the party behind the temple demolitions in the state and asked people to stay away from the saffron party.

He said that media persons are not interviewing him these days and added that every party is having a channel and they are promoting their parties. He asked everyone to pass his message.