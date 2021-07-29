K Girija Appointed Chairperson For AP Irrigation Development Corporation

AMARAVATI: Karra Girija Harshavardhan Reddy was sworn in as the new chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Irrigation Development Corporation on Thursday. Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was the chief guest at the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said that to elect 137 chairpersons in one day was an event like never before in the State and it was a matter of honour for him to be part of this. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given priority to those who worked hard for the party and he would be the Chief Minister for another 30 years.

Girija Harsha Vardhan Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for appointing her as the Chairperson of the State Irrigation Development Corporation. She said that she would fulfill the responsibility assigned to her effectively. The function was attended by MLAs G Prabhakar Reddy, Katsani Ramireddy, Shilpa Ravichandra Reddy, Arthur, Hafeez Khan, APSIDC MD Poorna Chandra Rao, and YSRCP state secretary Harsha Vardhan Reddy.

The state government on Thursday issued orders appointing A Mallikarjuna Reddy as chairman of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Dwarampudi Bhaskara Reddy as chairman, Civil Supplies Corporation, Badiginchala Vijayalakshmi as chairperson of AP Handicrafts Development corporation and Periyappagari Bhagyamma as chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board. The period of the above chairperson posts shall be for a period of two years.

Also Read: Byreddy Siddharth Reddy Appointed New Chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh

