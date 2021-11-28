Jyothirao Phule Believed Only Education Can Remove Social Inequality, Says Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Jyothirao Phule on the occasion of his death anniversary. YS Jagan took to his Twitter and wrote, "Mahatma Jyothirao Phule was a man who believed that education was the only way to eliminate social inequalities. He was an activist who fought for the rights of the downtrodden and weaker sections of the society." Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

సామాజిక అసమానతలను, దురాచారాలను దూరం చేయాలంటే విద్యే ఏకైక మార్గం అని నమ్మిన వ్యక్తి మహాత్మా జ్యోతిరావు పూలే. బడుగు, బలహీన వర్గాల హక్కులకోసం పోరాడిన ఉద్యమకారుడు ఆయ‌న. ఆ మహనీయుని వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళి. #JyotiraoPhule — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 28, 2021

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, an Indian social activist, thinker, anti-caste social reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. His work extended to many fields, including the eradication of untouchability and the caste system, and kept all his efforts educating women. Phule, regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Maharashtra. He was bestowed with the Mahatma title by Maharashtrian social activist Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar in 1888.