AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that they expected the Supreme Court stay order to be in their favour and that justice didn't differ from person to person. Speaking to the media on Wednesday while responding to the Supreme Court's stay on the Andhra Pradesh High Court's gag order, he stated that the only intention of the government was to have a clean and transparent investigation into the Amaravati land scam and thus challenged the gag order issued by the High Court.

'' The Supreme Court had also given the orders on similar lines because justice should not differ from person to person, rich or poor. The Constitution of India says that law is equal for one and all. The SC stay is exactly what we expected. We will not get carried away when we get a favourable verdict nor will we get dejected on any adverse remarks. Law will take its own course. The government will function abiding by the Constitution of India," Botsa Satyanarayana said.

The apex court ruling has been expected and we have been telling the same, he stated. The Minister also expressed his ire that a section of media was creating false propaganda on the amendment to property tax act in AP with mala fide intention of defaming the state government.

The SC on Wedndesday stayed the order of the AP High Court restraining the media from reporting the contents of an FIR filed by the AP Anti Corruption Bureau in Amaravati land scam case. It passed the stay order while hearing an appeal filed by the state government against the September 15 order of High Court.