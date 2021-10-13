Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra To Take Charge As New Chief Justice of AP High Court

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra who has been appointed as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, will take charge on October 13th. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will administer the oath of office to the CJ at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada at 2 PM.

Justice Mishra is presently serving as acting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court. Arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with several public representatives, judges, and other officials.

Meanwhile, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra along with his family members reached Gannavaram in Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening. He was received by High Court judges Justice Amanullah, Justice D Ramesh, Justice Seshasai, Justice Suresh Reddy, Justice Battu Devanand, AP Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, Governor's Special Secretary RP Sisodia, District Collector Srinivasulu, High Court Registrar General Bhanumathi, High Court Protocol Registrar Muralidhar, and other officials welcomed him at the airport.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra Profile

Justice Prashant Kumar was born on August 29, 1964, at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. He studied BSc and LLB in Guru Ghasidas University in Bilaspur. He enrolled as an advocate on September 4, 1987, and practiced law at district court at Raigarh, in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur and in the High Court of Chhattisgarh in Bilaspur.

He was designated as senior advocate by the High Court of Chhattisgarh in January 2005. Justice Mishra served as additional advocate general for Chhattisgarh from June 26, 2004, to August 31, 2007, and as Advocate-General from September 1, 2007, till the elevation as a judge of High Court of Chhattisgarh on December 10, 2009.

Earlier Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court. On Monday, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma took charge as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

