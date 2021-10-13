VIJAYAWADA: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city at 2 PM. The oath of office was administered by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other judges of the AP High Court. The Governor and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Chief Justice. The event was attended by the Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Judges of the AP HC, High Court officials, and other government officials.

Justice Mishra replaces outgoing Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and is the third Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

