Justice NV Ramana From AP Takes Oath As 48th Chief Justice Of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana took oath on Saturday as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. As the CJI, Justice Ramana will have a term till August 26, 2022. The oath-taking ceremony took place at 11 am in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu and several other officials.

Currently, Justice NV Ramana is the second senior-most justice in the Supreme Court. Before joining the Supreme Court, Justice Ramana was the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and the acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. He also served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy.

Justice NV Ramana was born in an agricultural family in 1957 in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. He started practicing law in 1983. He has practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals, and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service, and Election matters.

He also worked as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.