Justice Nazeer Takes Oath as Andhra Pradesh Governor

Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer took oath as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to the Governor.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with colleagues, public representatives and state officials attended the oath taking ceremony.

Justice Abdul Nazeer, who retired on January 4 this year as a judge of the Supreme Court, is the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh. After bifurcation of the state, E.S.L. Narasimhan had served as the AP Governor from June 2, 2014 to July 23, 2019. After that, Biswabhusan Harichandan from Odisha had been appointed as AP Governor, who continued in the post for 43 months. Harichandan has been transferred as Governor of Chhattisgarh.

