AMARAVATI: The Judicial Preview Judge Justice B. Shivashankara Rao on Saturday approved the proposals of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government to meet the cultivation and drinking water needs of Rayalaseema and Nellore districts. Following this, the Water Resources Department officials are preparing to issue a tender notification with similar proposals soon.

As per the tender document, this scheme to move three TMCs of water from the Srisailam project near Pothireddypadu from the allocated share and to divert them for the use of agricultural lands surrounding Pothireddypadu Head Regulator (PHP), as farmers widely depends on water from Telugu Ganga, Potireddy Head Regulator (PHP), Srisailam Right Bank Canal(SRBC), Galeru Nagari Kurnool Kadapa Canal (KC Canal) for irrigation works.

On May 5, the government gave approval for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 3,825 crore to overcome the drinking water problems. An internal estimate of Rs 3,278.18 crore has been earmarked for these works. The Department of Water Resources has sent proposals for a judicial preview on July 16 to conduct the tender with the condition that the EPC process be completed within 30 months.

Following that, the judicial preview, put them on the website for a week, and it has taken the suggestions and objections made by various people and made changes to the proposals and approved them. Based on the same proposals, the authorities are preparing to issue a tender notification soon.