JSW Group Chairman Jindal hails CM YS Jagan’s Leadership

Sunnapurallapalle (YSR dist): JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal hailed the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saying the young leader has just been following the path of his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and working for the development of the State with commitment.

Jindal, who participated in the ground breaking ceremony of the Kadapa Steel Plant (KSP) here on Wednesday along with the Chief Minister, said the steel plant is a long cherished dream of the people of AP in general and of Kadapa district in particular.

He said the KSP will run on green fuel and become a futuristic world class steel plant. Though it begins as a small one, it will grow into bigger dimensions in course of time like the other steel plants established by JSW and cater to all round development of the surrounding areas, he said, adding that the Kadapa district would become the steel district of India sometime in future.

The steel plant is seeing the light of the day due to the hard work, persuasion and sustained efforts of the dynamic and young Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, and observed that he was happy to have come here to participate in the ground breaking ceremony. Trained people who worked in JSW steel plants in Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat would work in the KSP, he said.

He said that he has been touring the country and meeting several Chief Ministers and in most of his interactions, he found everyone talking of the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy and AP.

Andhra Pradesh has been growing fast with a good growth rate in the last three years under the dynamic leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been working with dedication and honesty, Jindal observed, adding that the Chief Minister is transforming the state with better administration and digitalization for improvement of the lives of the people.

“When I met him over lunch in Vijayawada last time for one hour or so, he explained about the fantastic welfare schemes being implemented in the State. Though I failed to grasp them fully, I felt as if the words came from the mouth of God,” said Jindal.

He paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy describing him as a legendary leader who was his mentor as far as AP was concerned. “I always felt comfortable whenever I was in his company,” he said, adding he was a personal friend of Dr YS Rajsekhar Reddy.

Recalling an incident that happened 17 years ago, he said the former Chief Minister once told him to train the young boy Jagan Mohan Reddy in business.

“The young boy came to Mumbai and met me. I now feel I have returned home here to establish the steel plant,” Jindal said, feeling proud.

Quoting his father OP Jindal, he said when an industry is established, the surrounding areas also should be developed catering to the growth and betterment of the lives of the people and added that the KSP will be the source of pride for all of us helping sustainability and growth go hand in hand.

