The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh received a big jolt when a senior leader and former ZPTC has joined the YSRCP. The TDP leader, Chinta Rama Rao, is said to be a close associate of local MLA Gottipati Ravikumar. Rao is from Vellalacheruvu in Santamaguluru mandal.

He has joined the YSRCP along with 400 families that support him. He joined the party in the presence of minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy at an event organized in Vijayawada. The minister wrapped a stole around the shoulders of the leader, to mark his joining the YSRCP. Rao said that he has joined the YSRCP as he was deeply attracted by the welfare and developmental schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Rao said that he would strive to strengthen the party in Prakasam district. Former market yard chairperson Bollineni Ramakrishna, senior leaders Ootla Nageshwara Rao, Chinta Sridhar, Sure Rammohan Rao, Pamidi Koteshwara Rao, B Malleswari, BC leaders B Kondalu and Koteswara Rao and others accompanied Rama Rao. They too resigned from the TDP and joined the YSRCP.