Amaravati: Stating that the people of the state have welcomed the YSR Congress Party’s 'Samajika Nyaya Bheri’ bus yatra, Minister Jogi Ramesh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has delivered social justice to the people. He also slammed the Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging abusive and provoking language in Mahanadu.

Addressing media persons at the party central office here on Tuesday, the Jogi Ramesh said the Chief Minister was committed for the political empowerment of BCs SCs, STs and Minorities and thus introduced the Andhra Pradesh (50% Reservation to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities in Works Contracts and Service Contracts given on Nomination) Rules, 201an Act for 50 percent of reservation to them in nominated posts and works. He added that the BC community has distanced itself from the TDP because of Naidu’s anti-people policies. He questioned what Naidu did to the BCs in his tenure.

Condemning the remarks of Naidu on anti incumbency in the state, the Minister said the state government has disbursed 1.41 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of poor people. He wondered why there would be anti-incumbency in the state as the government is running the public welfare schemes. He said instead of nominating the leaders from the BC community, Naidu would have sold the Rajya Sabha seats unlike the current Chief Minister YS Jagan who has given prominence to BC leaders.

Jogi Ramesh said following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and Jyotirao Phule, the Chief Minister is committed for the welfare and development of the weaker sections in the state and the BC community is also determined to bring YS Jagan Mohan Reddy back into power in 2024 assembly elections. The state minister termed the 'Badude Badudu' campaign of Naidu a complete failure while predicting the proposed padayatra of Nara Lokesh to be a disaster as people have stopped believing the father-son duo.

