Jogi Ramesh Hits Back at Union Minister Anurag Thakur for ‘Scripted’ Criticism of Jagan Govt

Tadepalli: Taking strong exception to comments made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur against the Andhra Pradesh government, state minister Jogi Ramesh said the visiting Union Minister should stop reading the script given by Sujana Chowdary, who is facing an economic offences case.

Addressing a rally of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Vijayawada, Anurag Thakur criticised the Andhra Pradesh administration and alleged that the ruling YSR Congress party has not lived up to the expectations of the young voters.

Refuting the allegations levelled by the Union Minister against the YS Jagan government, Jogi Ramesh questioned his knowledge about the development of AP state. Highlighting the achievements of the YS Jagan government, the state Housing Minister said during the last three years, two lakh youth were given regular jobs while another 90,000 unemployed youth were provided employment opportunities through outsourcing.

“Are you ready for a discussion on the youth employment issue? Don’t come up with someone’s script and start criticising the state government. Has any BJP-ruled government given jobs to 2 lakh youth in the country? If you want to criticise the state government, please come prepared with answers too,” Jogi Ramesh fired a salvo at the Union Minister.

