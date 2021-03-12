Jogi Ramesh Flays Kollu Ravindra For Assaulting Machilipatnam Cop During Municipal Polls

Condemning the unruly behavior of former Minister Kollu Ravindra who assaulted a police officer in Machilipatnam during the municipal elections, YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh slammed TDP leaders for politicising the issue by using BC card.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Friday, the MLA said Kollu Ravindra cannot abuse or assualt a police officer just because he belongs to BC community and asserted that law will take its own course of action.

Recalling that law used to be in favor of TDP leaders in the previous government, the MLA said everyone is equal before the law in the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and anyone who commits mistake, will be punished irrespective of party, caste or wealth.

The MLA slammed Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting BCs during TDP term and showing concern while in opposition. Citing the comparison between TDP leaders Kollu Ravindra and Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, he said that Naidu has never given prominent role to Kollu Ravindra in Krishna district and always supported Devineni Uma who belongs to his community.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for the upliftment of backward sections, ensuring that every eligible person is receiving the welfare benefits. Like no other state in the country, the Chief Minister established 56 BC Corporations and appointed over 672 Directors empowering BCs.