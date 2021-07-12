Jobs at Varun Motors in Andhra Pradesh For Degree, Diploma, ITI Students

Varun Motors Jobs: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation has brought more good news to the state unemployed youth. Several positions were announced and a notice to this effect was issued by the firm. The announcement stated that a recruitment drive is being held to fill openings at the leading VARUN MOTORS PVT LTD.

Vacancies, Qualifications Details:

Eligible and interested individuals should register online.

Candidates who have registered are expected to attend the interviews on the 17th of this month (July).

These positions are in Srikakulam, Rajasthan, Tekkali, Palakonda, Palasa, Sompeta, and Rajam.

Sales Executive (AREANA): This section has 25 openings. These positions are open to anybody with a bachelor's degree. Candidates should be between the ages of 20 and 35. Applicants must have a valid driver's licence and a two-wheeler. Communication skills in Telugu and English are required. Remuneration of Rs. 12000 to Rs. 23000 would be granted to those chosen. In addition, incentives and a fuel allowance will be offered.

Relationship Managers (NEXA): In this category, there are 25 openings. Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree. The age limit should be between 20 and 35 years old. A two-wheeler and a valid driver's licence are required. Communication skills in Telugu and English are required. Those chosen will receive a salary ranging from Rs. 12000 to Rs. 29000. In addition, incentives and fuel allowances will be offered.

Evaluators (True Value): There are also 5 openings in the area of Evaluators (True Value), 15 vacancies in the category of Driving Instructions, 15 vacancies in the category of Painters, 18 vacancies in the category of Technicians, and another 15 vacancies in the category of electricians. Various fields have different prerequisites for job openings. These positions are open to those who have completed an ITI or a diploma. The notice contains all such data as well as salary information.

Registration - Direct Link

Other Details:

Candidates who are eligible and interested must register by the 14th of this month (July). On the 17th of this month (July), at 11 a.m., registered applicants will be interviewed. A month of training will be provided to selected candidates. In the announcement, candidates are instructed to contact 8374000973 or 7569077449 with any more questions or information.