KAKINADA: JNTU Kakinada(JNTUK) announced applications for filling up seats under the sponsored category for the M. Tech, MBA and MBA (CMNU) category in JNTUK Institute of Science and Technology (IST), school of Management Studies (SMS) and University College of Engineering Kakinada (UCEK) and, University College of Engineering Vizianagaram (UCEV).

JNTUK Registrar Prof L.Sumalatha said that the applications will be accepted till January 18 and the counseling is to be conducted on January 20, 21, and 22.

Candidates willing to join in the sponsored category courses should be qualified in GATE/GPATAPPGECET and ICET entrance examinations and also should possess one-year work experience.

The counseling will be held for three days at the senate hall of the JNTUK here.

The candidates should produce SSC, intermediate, Degree marks memos, Transfer certificate, and conduct certificate, sponsorship certificate, qualified entrance examination hall ticket, and rank card along with two passport size photographs.

For further details, candidates should view the website www. jntjukedu. in.

