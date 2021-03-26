JNTU Will Set Exam Question Papers For Autonomous Colleges in AP

Amaravati, March 25: Taking a key decision in the Education sector, the State Government has decided to change the examination pattern in autonomous colleges by cancelling the existing system of setting up question papers on their own.

During the review meeting held on examination pattern in Autonomous colleges and Jagananna Vidya Deevena at camp office here on Thursday, it is decided that the question papers set by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will be used in both autonomous and non autonomous colleges in the state and also the evaluation of the papers would be done under JNTU. The Chief Minister said these steps were taken to prevent malpractices in the exams and added that there should be job opportunities for the students who are graduated.

Stressing on the importance of skills to face job interviews, he said every student should develop a good skill set, gain knowledge in respective subjects and added that an apprentice system will be introduced in every course to achieve the same. He said the Students should have the opportunity to choose the subjects of their choice in the courses they are studying and directed the authorities to ensure new subjects are available to them. He said to study the degree education system of developed countries. He directed the officials to set up a good degree college in Visakhapatnam and suggested introducing the best subjects of Arts in the college.

Reviewing on fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasati Devena which were scheduled on April 9 and 27, the officials said the money of Jagananna Vidya Devena would directly be credited in the bank accounts of mothers benefiting over ten lakh students and added that 50,000 more students got admitted in degree course this year. The officials said the parents got assurance through Jagananna Vidya Devena that the education of their children won't be hampered and it's the reason the number of degree admissions has increased from 2.2 lakh to 2.7 lakh as compared to last year.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a calendar on the posts to be filled this year and plan to release it on the eve of Ugadi. He also said to recruit 6,000 policemen this year. He said to release the funds required for developing infrastructure in IIITs of Ongole and Srikakulam.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman Hemachandra Reddy and other officials were present.