JNTU Hyderabad To Submit Report On Couple's Honeymoon In Kakinada University Guesthouse

The authorities of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Kakinada (JNTU-K) formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter of a couple using the university's guest home for honeymoon purpose for two days. The committee that has been constituted to probe the matter is going to submit the full report in a couple of days.

According to University Registrar R. Srinivasa Rao, A. Swarna Kumari, the Director of the JNTU-K Women Empowerment Cell, took permission to use the university guest house for two days starting August 18. However, a couple had allegedly celebrated their honeymoon in the same rooms allotted to Swarna Kumari and a video in which the guest house was seen decorated with flowers went viral on August 20. This shocked the entire university fraternity and students. Along with the newly married couple and some relatives and other friends had stayed in the other rooms of the guest house.

Srinivasa Rao said that necessary action will be taken according to the report given by the committee. He asserted that "On July 12, 2021, registrar Satyanarayana allotted the guesthouse and on August 18, it was occupied. The guesthouse will not be used for any anti-social activities. He further added that "We only give guesthouse to professors for formal work or for academic purposes. We will not allot the guesthouse for personal work, as per our rules. A committee has been set up and a probe is being conducted. If it is proven that the guest house was used against the terms and conditions, then stringent action would be taken against them."

The student groups and opposition parties also raised their voice against the incident and demanded the officials to take strict action against those who used the varsity's guesthouse for personal purposes.