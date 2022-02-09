JNTU Anantapur Students Suspended For Stripping, Ragging Juniors

ANANTAPUR: In a recent case of ragging in the State of Andhra Pradesh, 20 students of JNTU Anantapur were suspended for ragging juniors. A committee comprising of professors were appointed to look into the issue of ragging and a report was prepared and submitted to the varsity authorities. The suspension orders were issued on Tuesday in the main building of the JNTU (A) College of Engineering.

The College Academic Committee convened under the chairmanship of Sujatha, Vice Principal, and B. Durgaprasad examined the report. The committee of professors approved a proposal to suspend 20 students for ragging. The perpetrators were divided into three categories. Those in the first category were suspended for one semester, those in the second category for four weeks, and those in the third category for two weeks. It was clarified that they would not be allowed into classes and hostels during the suspension period.

The Anantapur Engineering College senior students had forcibly taken some freshers to the Gurukula Hostel, meant for the seniors. They were allegedly forced to stand half-naked and follow orders of the seniors. The incident took place on Friday, February 4, but came to light a day later.

The college authorities were informed about the ragging incident when a parent of one of the students who was ragged filed a complaint. When the college principal questioned them, the freshers revealed how they were ragged. Taking a serious note of the incident, the College Academic Council suspended 20 students who belonged to the second year from academics and hostel.

Watch: Anantapur JNTU Ragging Case Details

Also Read: Suryapet Medical College Ragging Incident: Case Filed Against Seniors