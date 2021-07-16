Jindal Steel Plant: AP Govt Allots 860 Acres Of Land In Nellore

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued orders allotting 860 acres of land to Jindal Steel & Power Limited for setting up a 2.25- million tonne per annum integrated steel plant at an investment of Rs 7,500 crore.

The AP government accorded permission to APIIC for allotment of land to an extent of 860 acres at Thamminapatnam and Momidi Village of Chilakur Mandal of SPSR Nellore District to Jindal Steel Andhra Limited, as per the rates fixed by APIIC for establishing an integrated steel plant with a condition that R&R charges, if any, shall be borne by Jindal Steel Andhra Limited as agreed by them, the GO said.

The proposed plant at Thamminapatnam in Nellore district is expected to create employment to 2,500 people directly and 15,000 indirectly.

During the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 30 several key proposals to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore, including the proposal to set up a steel plant at Nellore was approved by the board.

Also Read: AP: Several Key Proposals Including Rs 7.5 K Crore Jindal Steel Plant At Nellore Approved By SIPB