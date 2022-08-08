JEE Mains 2022 Results: AP, Telangana Students Score Perfect 100

NEW DELHI: At least 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The cumulative result of two sessions of JEE-Main were declared on Monday.

Out of these 24, the maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA score are from the states of Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4). One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score.

Menda Hima Vamsi, Koyyana Suhas, Palli Jalajakshi, Penikalapati Ravi Kishore, Polisetty Karthikeya are the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh, while the top scorers from Telangana are Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth V V S, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay.

According to officials, NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. "NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," a senior official said.

Along with the declaration of the JEE Main Result 2022, the exam authority is also expected to release the JEE Main Rank List 2022. The rank will for JEE Main Exam, would essentially be the JEE Main Toppers List 2022 which comprises the names of the candidates who have secured 100 percentile marks in the exam authority.

JEE Main Toppers List 2022 Session 1

The second session of JEE-Main is scheduled from July 21 to 30. After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2022 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already in place.

How is JEE Main Rank calculated this time?

NTA has included a detailed chapter on how JEE Main Rank Calculation is done by the agency in the information brochure. The notification mentions that any candidate who has a higher NTA JEE Main Score will be given a higher corresponding rank by the NTA. Candidates who have identical marks or scores will be accorded rank on the basis of the tie-breaking formula, which is as follows: