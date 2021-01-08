Jealous Opposition Misleading Public On Temple Attacks: AP Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu

Amaravati: State Brahmin Corporation Chairman and YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the Opposition leaders are behind the temple attacks, out of the sheer jealousy as the government has been successfully implementing welfare schemes promised.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, MLA Vishnu said that the State government had completed over 95 percent of the election manifesto. He stated that the opposition TDP and BJP leaders are trying to create communal disputes in the State and disturb the peaceful atmosphere. Although Hindu religion is being followed by the large number of people across the State, they do respect other religions and are living together in harmony. However, TDP and BJP members are trying to bring religious outrage culture in the State.

He stated that Chandrababu Naidu has no faith or fear for God, and thus demolished over 40 temples in Vijayawada during TDP rule, showing no respect for them. Unlike Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken an initiative to restore all those demolished temples and is laying foundation for them this Friday. The MLA challenged Chandrababu Naidu to answer about those 40 temples that were vandalised in his regime.

Chandrababu has no moral right to speak on Hindu religion or on temples as he had tried to steal Sadavati lands and destroyed 1000 foot pillar in TTD, even tantric rituals were performed in Durga temple and Srikalahasti during the previous government.

He criticized Chandrababu Naidu for caste politics while in power and using religion for politics in opposition. Hitting hard on the allegations of religious conversions being done by the government, Malladi Vishnu said that only political conversions are taking place in State, where a majority of TDP members right from village to State level are getting converted to YSRCP, because of the effective implementation of government schemes.

The MLA had given a strong warning to BJP leader Bandi Sanjay for making harsh allegations against the Chief Minister and told him to watch his words.