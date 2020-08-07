ANANTAPUR: Controversial TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy landed in trouble on Friday within 24 hours of being released from the Kadapa Central Jail. A case pertaining to violation of COVID-19 curbs has been registered against Prabhakar Reddy, his son Asmith Reddy, Pawan Kumar and 31 others.

JC Prabhakar Reddy and his Son Asmith Reddy were released from the central jail on Thursday. They were lodged following their arrest and remand in connection with a case of malpractices for registration of buses. The two, besides a few others, are accused of fabricating documents to facilitate registration of buses besides illegally converting BS-III vehicles into BS-IV vehicles in Kohima of Nagaland using forged documents.

On the occasion of their release from jail, his followers gathered outside the prison in large numbers created ruckus there, in complete violation of COVID-19 guidelines. In a show of open defiance of rules, the leader went to his home town Tadipatri leading a rally of his supporters.

During the rally, Prabhakar Reddy allegedly abused police inspector Devendra when the latter objected to their travelling in a procession involving many people. The temperamental leader not only behaved rudely with the Dalit inspector but even issued threats to him openly. This opens up the possibility of the police registering a few more cases against him.

As part of their conditional bail, the father and son duo came down to One Town Police Station in Anantapur to present themselves and sign in the register there. The police officials were believed to have questioned about his rude behaviour with the Dalit inspector. Security has been beefed up in Tadipatri town to prevent any untoward incidents as there is a high probability of the police registering at least four more cases against JC Prabhakar Reddy and his followers in this connection.