ANANTAPUR: Controversial TDP leader and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested here on Friday for abusing and threatening Dalit Insepctor Devendra. Cases were registered against him, one under the stringent Prevention of Atrocities Against SC, STs Act and a few for various violations of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Interestingly, JC Prabhakar Reddy finds himself arrested within 24 hours of his release from the Kadapa Central Jail in the RTA malpractices scam case.

The Anantapur police were going to produce him in the Guthi court following a procedural medical examination at GGH.

He and his son Asmith Reddy were released on a conditional bail from the Kadapa prison on Thursday. They were lodged following their arrest and remand in connection with a case of malpractices for registration of buses. The two, besides a few others, are accused of fabricating documents to facilitate registration of buses besides illegally converting BS-III vehicles into BS-IV vehicles in Kohima of Nagaland using forged documents.

On the occasion of their release from jail, his followers gathered outside the prison in large numbers created ruckus there, in complete violation of COVID-19 guidelines. In a show of open defiance of rules, the leader went to his home town Tadipatri leading a rally of his supporters.

During the rally, Prabhakar Reddy allegedly abused police inspector Devendra when the latter objected to their travelling in a procession involving many people. The temperamental leader not only behaved rudely with the Dalit inspector but even issued threats to him openly.