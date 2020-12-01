ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh State Mining Authorities have levied a heavy fine of Rs 100 Crores against Trishul Cement Company India Limited, owned by former MP and senior TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy. As per reports, the fine was levied on the company for illegal mining of more than 14 lakh metric tonnes of limestone from 1,600 acres at Konuppalapadu of Yadiki mandal in the district allegedly without permission or paying royalty fees.

The authorities have also warned that if the fines were not paid they would confiscate assets the R&R Act. As per reports, the TDP leader had obtained permits in the name of his housemaids and drivers under Trishul Cements. After that, shares from the employees to the family members' was carried out once their approvals were issued.

The State government in February cancelled the limestone mining lease of Trishul Cements in an area of 649.684 hectares was terminated for contravention of sub-rule 10 of Rule 12 and Rule 24 of Minerals (other than atomic and hydrocarbon energy minerals) Concession Rules.

The government also revoked the order issued granting an extension of time for a further period of five years from August 1, 2015 to July 31, 2020 for the establishment of cement plant. It was observed that no work had commenced to set up the cement plant.

Apart from this, the State mining authorities have found irregularities in two companies named the Sumana and Bhramaramba mining companies which are co-owned by the JC family in the Muchukota forest area at Peddappur mandal in Anantapur district. Show cause notices have already been issued to the family members of JC Diwakar Reddy for illegally operating two dolomite-mining quarries here.