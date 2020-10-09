ANANTAPUR: Controversial former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy is known for often courting controversies with his unruly behaviour. On Friday, he once again flaunted his ‘loose-cannon’ attitude when he ridiculed and issued veiled threats to the Tadipatri police in Anantapur district. The incident happened during an inspection by the mining department officials at the quarries owned by Diwakar Reddy. Enraged by the inspection, Diwakar Reddy later descended on the mining department office in Tadipatri and squatted in front of it in protest.

On this occasion, Diwakar Reddy not only ridiculed and misbehaved with the Tadipatri police but even issued veiled threats to them. Turning to Inspector Tejo Murthy, he warned him that he is putting his future and career at risk. “My followers are very dangerous. They will go berserk if TDP comes to power. All those who are around me are very cruel. Don’t spoil your future,” JC Diwakar Reddy ranted.

This is not the first time that JC Diwakar Reddy passed indignant comments on the district police. In fact, both Diwakar Reddy and his brother JC Prabhakar Reddy are habituated to misbehaving with men in uniform. A case under SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act was registered against Prabhakar Reddy in the past.

The video of JC Diwakar Reddy’s obnoxious behaviour against the police is going viral now.