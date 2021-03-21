Jaypee Group Bags Two Year Sand Mining Contract In Andhra Pradesh

AMARAVATI: Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.(JVPL), a part of the Jaypee Group, (Jaypee) bagged the bid to undertake sand mining for a period of two years in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the press release, Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) a PSU under the Union Ministry of Steel, selected JPVL to undertake sand mining, storage and sale under the upgraded sand policy, 2019 and is expected to generate about Rs.765 Crores per annum under the up-graded Sand Policy.

The firm has bagged the contract after bidding for Rs 477.50 crore in first package, Rs 745.70 crore in the second package and Rs 305.60 crore in the third package.

The government divided the state into three zones for sand excavation in different reaches and JPVL offered the highest price for each of the three packages, the release said.

The state earned Rs 161.30 crore revenue from sand in 2019-20 and Rs 380 crore in the 2020-21 financial year (up to February).

It may be recollected that the State Department of Mines and Geology entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in January with MSTC Ltd, a Central Government Undertaking to select the eligible agency to undertake sand mining, storage and sales in a transparent and impartial manner.

Also Read: Sand Supply In AP: MSTC Calls For Technical Bids By February 4

.S.T.C, through their website issued a tender announcement for selection of the agency that is technically and financially qualified. After examining the technical qualifications of all the eligible bidders, confirmed the name of JVPL. Delhi- based JVPL operates the largest hydroelectric power plant in India and is a leading private company in the country in power generation apart from other services like Engineering & Construction, Cement, Power, Real Estate, Expressways, Fertilizer, Hospitality, Healthcare etc.

As part of the upgraded Sand Policy will make the following facilities available to the customers:

Since the stockyard is being set up at the reaches, customers can check the quality of the sand directly at the ramps, tie up with the Reach of their choice, and take the required quantum of sand in their own vehicle.

Same price is offered at each reach across the State and a price with upper ceiling is determined regionally based on distance. Details of the phone numbers to complain about the higher rates will be made available to the public. Strict action will be taken on such complaints.

There will be no room for recommendations and there is no need to apply online.

There will be no involvement of the transport company or intermediaries in the matter of sand supply.

Those who cannot afford to make the vehicle available will have the option of obtaining sand through a transport company.

Sand excavation is no longer permitted on Patta (graded) Lands. Quality sand will be made available as sand excavation is allowed only in the open reaches.

Appropriate action is being taken to transfer sand excavation and supply from the current policy implemented by APMDC to the contractor selected under the new Upgraded Policy.

Also Read: YS Jagan Government Unveils New, Transparent Sand Policy In AP