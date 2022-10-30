Jattu Trust Wins Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 For Natural Farming

The Jattu trust is educating the tribals on how to do organic farming without use of pesticides. The institution creates awareness on natural farming. This organisation is conducting various programs to educate students about natural farming through 'school to field' program and giving lessons in natural farming to about ten thousand farmers belonging to 206 villages in Gummalakshmipuram and Kurupam mandals of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Assistance is being provided to the farmers to market their own crops. Moreover, this organisation is working to convert tribal villages to bio villages. A village where no pesticides or chemicals are used in agriculture is called a bio village. Kondabaridi village in Vizianagaram district has been recognized as the first natural farming village by Andhra Pradesh government. By the end of 2021, 100 villages have become 100% bio villages. Farmers' income has increased by 20 percent and pollution has decreased in bio villages and soil fertility has increased. As a result, there has been a significant improvement in the health of the villagers. Sakshi Media Group is felicitating a non-profit organisation with the Excellence in Farming Award for pioneering a new trend of organic farming in tribal villages.

Also Read: Bollampalli Indrasen Reddy Wins Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 For Energy Conservation