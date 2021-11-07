Japanese Team Meets Industries Minister Mekapati, Expresses Interest to Invest in AP

NELLORE: A Japanese investment team said they were ready to work with the State of Andhra Pradesh during a meeting with Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Saturday.

Representatives of the Japanese Investment team along with Joy Sebastian, CEO of Techgentsia, VP Marketing and Sales, Dennis Eugis Arakaval met the Minister at his camp office in Nellore to discuss investments and various other issues related to industries in AP, etc.

On the occasion, the Minister briefed the Japanese delegation on the steps being taken by the AP Government to increase employment for the youth, along with the innovative reforms being brought in the IT, industries, and skills sectors. The minister said they would meet again in two days to discuss various issues and take the proposals forward. The event was attended by Bency George, Chairman, Blue Ocean Business Facilitation Services.

