Jangareddygudem Issue: CM YS Jagan Schools TDP Members On Assembly Decorum

AMARAVATI: Hitting hard at the TDP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Opposition deliberately created ruckus in the Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive day over the Jangareddygudem issue, on which the government has already given clarification in the House and told them to behave in a civilized manner.

The Chief Minister said, TDP leaders should apply basic logic and wondered how someone can brew illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem, which has a population of 55,000 and where the entire government machinery has its full presence. Preparing illicit liquor may be possible in remote places and it’s not easy to prepare in a municipality like Jangareddygudem. He said a Special Enforcement Bureau was set up and 13,000 cases were registered which shows the commitment of the government to curb illicit liquor.

Expressing shock over the remarks of Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu on the Jangareddygudem issue, the Chief Minister said Naidu has been making contradictory statements. He said Naidu had claimed that the state government has taken Rs 25,000 crore loan through Beverages Corporation and also preparing the ground for another Rs 25,000 crore loan and in the same breath was telling that government has been encouraging hooch, unmindful of the fact that State revenues will fall with illicit liquor.

The Chief Minister flayed a section of media for distorting his statement on average deaths in the municipality and said the records made it clear that the death rate is two percent across the country and considering the population of Jangareddygudem as 55,000, there would be 1000 deaths per year which means 90 deaths per month. He said the deaths didn’t occur at a single place and happened over a period of one week at multiple locations and their funeral was also completed without any problem and reminded that it was the government that took initiative and ordered for a postmortem which shows our sincerity.

He said Naidu and a section of media have been deliberately spreading false information against the state government for their vested interests. He said the government would welcome and note the suggestions of opposition through appropriate forums and it’s up to their wish if they want to get suspended with inappropriate behavior.

The statement came in wake of the incorporation of new business rules of the legislative assembly which says that members who enter the well of the House be automatically suspended.