Janasena Joins Hands With BJP, Confirms Somu Veerraju

In a major development in Andhra Pradesh's politics, BJP state president Somu Veerraju has said that the BJP and Janasena will work together and the leaders of the two parties will discuss and announce the CM candidate soon. He said that Amit Shah is guiding them and is sketching out the strategies on how to work for the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media, Somu Veerraju said that government should cancel PRC GO with immediate effect and should hold talks with the employees and should resolve their problems. He further stated that BJP will support the employees and give full support to their movement. He demanded to ban SDPI in the state and SDPI leader Attaullah should be arrested.

