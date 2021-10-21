YSRCP Leaders Conduct Janagraha Deekhsha Protests Across The State of AP| The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has given a call for a state-wide protest termed as the Janagraha Deeksha, in all assembly constituencies for 48 hours beginning from Thursday. The call has been given to condemn the abusive remarks made by the TDP official spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram against the Cheif Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, YSRCP general secretary and Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy demanded that TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu tender an apology to the Chief Minister over the derogatory remarks made by TDP official spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram in a press conference held recently. Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy, also participated in the Janagraha Deeksha in Vijayawada

Anantapur: Demonstrations were being conducted in front of the district YSRCP party office under the auspices of MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy.

Krishna District: MPTCs, ZPTCs, Sarpanches, PACS chairmen, party leaders, and YSRCP activists were seen are participating in the Janagraha Deeksha at the YSRCP office in Tiruvur to protest against the indecent remarks made by the TDP leader on AP CM YS Jagan.

West Godavari: MLA K Nageswara Rao conducted the protest at Rashtrapati Road in Tanuku. YSRCP leaders expressed their ire over the indecent remarks made by TDP leader Pattabhi on AP CM YS Jagan. They demanded that he immediately tender an unconditional apology.

The Janagraha Deeksha was held at Palakollu in West Godavari district under the leadership of ZP Chairman Kavuru Srinivas. Former MLC Meka Seshubabu, former DCMS chairman Yadla Tataji, Chittoori Kanaka Lakshmi, and Ravuri Venkata Ramana also participated in the Deeksha.

Bhimavaram MLA Granthi Srinivas conducted protests at the party office premises. A large number of YSRCP cadres participated in the Janagraha Deeksha.

Speaking to Sakshi, Granthi Srinivas said it one could understand as to what level the TDP have stooped while making these remarks. He said that Chandrababu will meet the same fate as Pawan Kalyan and will get only one seat in the future, he fired.

YSR Kadapa: Protests were undertaken in the Chief Minister’s hometown of Pulivendula where YSRCP leaders protested against the indecent remarks made against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Deeksha was held at the BSNL office circle.

East Godavari district: Jana Sena Party MLA Rapaka Varaprasad conducted a Janagraha Diksha in Razole to protest against the indecent remarks made by the TDP spokesperson. In Mandapeta, MLC Thota Thrimurthulu, Municipal Chairman Nooka Durga Rani, and YSR Congress party activists participated in the protests.

Chittoor: YSRCP MLA RK Roja conducted the protests at the Nagari constituency. She demanded that both Chandrababu and Pattabhi tender an apology for their derogatory remarks. Click HERE For the video.

