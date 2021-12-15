Jangareddygudem Accident: AP CM YS Jagan Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident where an APSRTC bus fell into Jalleruvagu, while it was on its way to Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

He extended condolences to the families of those who died in the incident and ordered authorities to pay ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the horrific accident. The West Godavari District Collector was directed to take appropriate steps to ensure the better treatment of the injured who were undergoing treatment at Eluru and Jangareddygudem Area hospitals.

Around 9 people including five women and the bus driver were killed, when the bus they were travelling in lost control and hit the railing of the bridge and plunged into the waters.

