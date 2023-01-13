Jana Sena Protecting TDP Interests: Dadisetti Raja

Amaravati: Equating Jana Sena and TDP as having the same wavelength to betray people, YSRCP has said that Pawan Kalyan is protecting TDP interests. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja said that Pawan Kalyan's aspiration is to save and serve TDP but not his cadre.

From the beginning of his political career, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are on the same wavelength, betraying the people, and justifying the adopted son title. Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he is not capable of competing with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He reminded that around Rs 11,000 crore in investments per annum were brought by the TDP during 2014-19. The investments were increased to Rs 15,000 crore per annum and were grounded during the YSRCP government, despite facing the COVID pandemic. He suggested Pawan Kalyan not transform the youth attending his meetings into anti-social elements through his provocations and rebellion against the police.

On reservations for Kapus, he dared Jana Sena Chief how reservations will be given when there are no caste-based reservations. In case, if the Centre permits the State will take a decision accordingly. If financial backwardness was taken into consideration, Kapu's will get 7 percent reservations. The Kapu community will lose benefits if 5 percent reservations were implemented, he said.He found fault with Pawan Kalyan's remarks on his cabinet colleagues Ambati Rambabu and G Amarnath.

Also Read:Pawan Kalyan Is A Seasonal Politician, Not A Serious One: Dharmana