Hyderabad: Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan's Sunday meeting with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in the city for the second time has sparked a controversy among political circles. Though sources described it as a courtesy visit, Jana Sena's aides are reportedly unhappy with the meeting which they feel was only benefitting the TDP chief and to make him the Chief Minister.

After the 2014 Elections, the two leaders meeting again before the elections seems to be that they might be heading for a future alliance and also to discuss the AP government’s GO No.1 banning public meetings and roadshows which was necessitated after the death of 11 people in the TDP-held meetings in Guntur and Nellore recently. The GO was very much within the jurisdiction of the Police Act and all parties, including YSRCP, have to abide by it. The GO only seeks all political parties to identify alternative places like public grounds and other open places for conducting rallies and public meetings in a hassle-free manner and to prevent the recurrence of the unfortunate incidents of recent stampedes.

It is known that the AP police has given permission for Pawan Kalyan’s Yuvashakti Sabha at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district and also for the pre-release events of TDP Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi upcoming movies which are being held in the State. The meeting is the second one after the TDP chief called on the actor-turned-politician in Vijayawada two months ago, following Pawan Kalyan's visit to Visakhapatnam. It is interesting to note that the second meeting took place after Chandrababu's debacle at his home constituency of Kuppam where he tried to make desperate inroads into his home turf and his political dramas to gain people's sympathies.

Earlier the BJP president Somu Veerraju had announced that the party would contest the 2024 general elections with JSP as its ally. But now Pawan Kalyan suddenly cozying up to Chandrababu despite being a BJP ally is raising questions about his commitment to the Saffron party.

