AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath stated that the Jana Sena Party was born only for the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Minister said that the Jana Sena had no definite ideology of its own and that Pawan Kalyan was working for Chandrababu.

He said that the statements made by Chandrababu’s ‘ datta puthrudu’- translated to stepson, (in a derisive reference to Pawan Kalyan) against the AP government were rather far-fetched. The Minister advised the Jana Sena Chief to understand that it was Chandrababu who was responsible for the hardships of the tenant farmers. Chandrababu deceived the tenant farmers and came to power in 2014 and was solely responsible for their deaths, he alleged. The Minister also brought to fact that Chandrababu had directed that no cases should be registered over the deaths of farmers. Why didn’t Pawan Kalyan question them then, he asked. Didn't Chandrababu cheat farmers' by assuring them that he would waive their debt ? he questioned. Neither Pawan Kalyan nor Chandrababu have the moral right to talk about the welfare of the farmers. Chandrababu was the one who backstabbed late NTR and he only laid garlands on his photo, he said while describing Chandrababu’s mindset.

The farmers know what the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is doing for them and there are more welfare benefits for them in the offing, he stated.

Also Watch: Gudivada Amarnath Comments on Pawan Kalyan

Also Read: Chandrababu Naidu Encouraged TDP Activists' Attack On Me: Vasireddy Padma