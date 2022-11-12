Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Booked for Dare-devil Car Stunt in Guntur

Guntur: The recent dare-devil car stunt by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan landed him in legal trouble. After receiving a complaint of rash driving and endangering the life and property of others, Tadepalli police have filed an FIR against actor-politician Pawan Kalya on Saturday.

The complainant P Siva Kumar claimed that because of rash driving of the actor's car cavalcade, he lost control over his bike and fell on the road. Kumar has requested the police to take action against the Jana Sena leader, his driver and others involved in his stunt.

The actor has been booked under the Sections 336 and 279 of IPC read with section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. “Even as Mr Pawan Kumar was seated on the car, the driver drove it in a rash and negligent manner at high speed, followed by other vehicles,” the FIR stated.

A few days ago, a video clip of Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Ippatam village in Guntur district went viral. In this video, the actor can be seen seated on the roof of a moving car while his security guards and supporters hang on the sides.

Actor turned politician @PawanKalyan has been booked for stunt/rash driving while on his way to Ippatam in Tadepalli Mandal. The complainant complained that he lost control of his vehicle when #PawanKalyan sat on his car and was traveling. pic.twitter.com/X63p0VxkSH — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) November 12, 2022

Also Read: Kerala Govt’s Ordinance Seeking Removal of Governor as Chancellor of Varsities Sent to Raj Bhavan