VISAKHAPATNAM: The Jana Sena party workers on Saturday who had gathered in large numbers outside the Visakhapatnam airport to receive their party chief Pawan Kalyan resorted to violence and attacked the cars of State ministers RK Roja, Jogi Ramesh and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, when they were returning from the Visakha Garjana programme in the city to catch their respective flights.

The unruly Jana Sena supporters resorted to stone-pelting in which Minister Roja’s aide sustained injuries. YV Subba Reddy lodged a police complaint on the attack following which police launched an investigation to identify the culprits.

As per the Visakhapatnam police press note, up to 300 Jana Sena leaders gathered at the airport without permission. They not only insulted Minister Roja and YSRCP leaders with disrespectful words but also attacked them with the intention of killing them. Apart from disturbing public peace, government property was also destroyed and this was in violation of Section 30 of the Police Act rules were violated. The police said that several policemen were also injured in the attack and that the JSP cade had violated prohibitory orders. Pendurthi SHO Nageswara Rao and a few police personnel were attacked and several commoner people identified as Munnangi Dilipkumar, Siddu, Saikiran, and Harish were also injured. The violent actions of the Jana Sena activists have caused panic among the people in the Visakhapatnam Airport and more than 30 passengers missed their flight as they could not reach the airport on time due to fracas. We have registered a case against the Jana Sena leaders and activists who are responsible for this incident, the press note said.

Vizag police arrested several Jana Sena workers involved in the attack. He said that the police have registered two separate cases regarding the Visakhapatnam attack incident. A case has been registered against the JSP cadre for obstructing police duties along with attempted murder against the Ministers. The police said they were investigating the case and CCTV footage at various points was being checked.

