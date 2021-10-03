As part of the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean tap water to every household, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the village of Bhudevipeta in Gajapathinagaram mandal of Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh for their response to the mission.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) officer K Sivananda Kumar said that Bhudevipeta was selected as the most responsive village in the mandal due to the large-scale planting of trees as part of the Swachhbharat program and also for the freshwater supply in the district. He was addressing a gram sabha organized to mark Gandhi Jayanthi at the village panchayat office on Saturday. He said that 144 families in the village have been given drinking water tap connections as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission program.

DPO Subhashini, who was present at the meeting, inspected the village and congratulated Bhudevipeta village sarpanch Kanakala Praveena, RWS staff for being at the forefront of ensuring greenery, cleanliness, and freshwater connections in the village.

Later the villagers along with officials listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech where he congratulated Bhudevipeta village via video conference. The Prime Minister interacted with gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees (VWSC) on the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said the mission was village-driven and it was also a big movement of decentralisation.

Tahsildar Aruna Kumari, MPDO Kishore Kumar, MP Bellana Jnanadeepika, Sarpanch K Praveena, YSSRCP District Youth General Secretary Kanakala Subrahmanyam, senior leaders Bellana Trinath Rao and Mandala Suresh were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister said that Five crore households have been provided with water connections since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019. He said now tap water is reaching every household in about 1.25 lakh villages. He appealed to every citizen of the country to make more efforts to save water and called upon them to change their habits too. Prime Minister also launched a newly designed Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) mobile application. The app would enable anyone to fund the provision of tap water in rural parts of the country.

