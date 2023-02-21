Jai Ho BC: YSRCP Ensures Social Justice in Finalising MLC Candidates

Amaravati: Reinforcing its commitment to ensure social justice, the YS Jagan-led YSRCP government announced the names of 18 candidates for the state Legislative Council by giving a major share to the backward classes (BC) community.

Out of the 18 candidates announced, 11 candidates belong to the BC community while two candidates are from Scheduled Castes (SCs) [one Mala, one Madiga] and one from Scheduled Tribe (ST). Of the 44 seats of the YSRCP in the Council, which includes the 18 poll-bound seats, 30 (68.18 percent) are occupied by the members belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and minority communities while the OC community is given 31.80 percent representation.

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured that social justice is done to all strata of society while finalising the list of party candidates.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hit out at the opposition TDP for ignoring the other sections of the society. The Chief Minister has made his government’s aim to ensure equal participation of these castes in the governance, he said.

The MLC candidates of YSRCP for local bodies’ constituencies are”

Srikakulam: Nathu Rama Rao (BC)

YSR district (Jammalamadugu) :P Rama Subba Reddy (OC)

Nellore (Guduru) : Meruga Muralidhar (SC Mala)

Chittoor: Sipayi Subrahmanyam

East Godavari (Amalapuram) : Kudupudi Suryanarayana (BC)

Kurnool (Nandyal) : Dr A Madhusudhan (BC)

West Godavari: Vanka Raveendernath (OC)

Palakollu: Kavuru Srinivas (BC)

Anantapur (Penukonda): S. Mangamma (BC)

Under MLA Quota:

Penumatsa Surya Narayana Raju (OC, Vizianagram)

Pothula Sunitha (BC - Padmasali, Chirala, Bapatla)

Kola Guruvulu (BC, Visakhapatnam South)

Bommi Israel (SC - Madiga, Ambedkar Konaseema district)

Jayamangala Venkataramana (BC, Eluru)

Chandragiri Yesuratnam (BC, West Guntur)

Marri Rajasekhar (OC, Chilakaluripet)

The opposition TDP ruled for 5 years and during its regime the party sent only 18 candidates from non-OC communities to the Legislative Council. Of the 48 seats of the TDP in the Council, 30 (62.5 percent) seats were given to OCs while 18 (37.5) seats were split between BC, SC, ST and minorities.

The YSR Congress party had announced a BC declaration even before coming to power in 2019. After coming to power, the YSRC government has implemented every point mentioned in the BC Declaration. The YS Jagan government has recognised the BC community not as Backward Class but as a ‘Backbone Class’ of the state, Sajjala added.

