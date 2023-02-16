KAKINADA: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist left its president N. Chandrababu Naidu red-faced when he asked the TDP chief to come and reside in Andhra Pradesh along with his family members. The TDP activist was given an opportunity to speak at a meeting held with the party workers at Jaggampeta in Kakinada district on Thursday, as part of Chandrababu’s tour, when he seized the opportunity to express the feelings of the party cadre.

The worker first started saying that he had a request for the ‘honourable president', and then got bolder and said not just him this was the request, a humble petition, and demand by all the TDP workers in the constituency and state, that Chandrababu should come and reside in the State of Andhra Pradesh along with his family members. The worker quickly ended his speech by thanking the TDP for the opportunity, for it is known how the high command treats TDP aides if they speak anything other than praising the TDP leader which can be detrimental to their careers as seen in the case of the former spokesperson Divya Vani among others who left the party fold. Unable to react Chandrababu just nodded his head and looked rather harried

Unlike Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who declared that he would change his domicile and built a house in Tadepalli and lives with his wife there, Chandrababu Naidu continues to travel between his residence in the upscale Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. He lives in a guest house on the Krishna riverfront at Vundavalli which was built by a realtor friend of his named Lingamaneni Ramesh who leased it to Chandrababu in 2015.

Despite being the chief minister for five years the TDP chief never built his residence. There is growing resentment within the cadre over Chandrababu’s attitude and it seemed that the activist’s request was a result of their feelings towards the TDP and the guest politics which Chandrababu and his son Lokesh indulge.

