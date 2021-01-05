Jagananna's Amma Vodi Second Phase From January 11

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the second phase of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme on January 11 in Nellore. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that the state government is giving to more beneficiaries this time. He clarified that the government would definitely cover all the eligible candidates. He further stated that strict action would be taken against the corporate school mafia.

The government on Monday announced the dates of Sankranti holidays in Andhra Pradesh. It is declared that Sankranthi holidays will be for 6 days in the state, starting from January 12th to the 17th. The second Saturday will be on 9th and Sunday is on 10th, so two more holidays have been added.

Under the Amma Vodi scheme, nearly 43 lakh mothers or guardians who send their children to school will receive financial assistance of Rs.15,000. Since the launch of the scheme, student enrollment has already increased by 30 percent in the current academic year.

The main aim of this scheme is to support low-income families in educating their children. Amma Vodi is available to ration card holders, who fall under the Below Poverty Line. All the applicants who have registered for this scheme can check the Jaganna Amma Vodi eligibility list on the official website of AP government.