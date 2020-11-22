AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Education will conduct Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Varotsavalu, a weekly event starting from November 23 in Government and aided schools across the State, to ensure that children are receiving the benefits under the scheme.

The event will start from November 23 to 28, said Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu. As per the objective of the scheme, officials will check if students have received the kits and got their uniform stitched. As part of this, the students' mothers will also receive amounts related to the uniform stitching charges credited into their account and create awareness among students about the benefits of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme.

Under the scheme, over Rs 650 Crore has been spent on the distribution of student kits to students from Grades 1 to 10 in all government-aided schools for the 2020–21 academic year.

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka School Kit

Each student was provided with three pairs of uniforms, a set of notebooks, textbooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt, three masks and a bag in the kit. The Government has decided to conduct an inspection into the quality and distribution of items in these kits during this weeklong event. After the inspection, the authorities intend to implement the scheme with an improved plan by the time schools open next year.

School Uniform stitching charges

As part of the school uniform stitching charges, the Government is paying Rs 40 per pair (Rs 120 for three uniforms) for Grades one to eight and Rs 80 per pair for Grade nine and ten ( Rs 240 for three uniforms) under the scheme.

The State Government has so far deposited Rs. Rs 150 Crore as sewing charges for about 42 Lakh students until date. In the past, the amount was misused in the name of sewing contracts, but now the money is being deposited directly into the mothers' accounts without any scope for misuse or corruption.

During this week, the Education Department will verify if they have not received the stitching charges and the mothers' basic Aadhaar data will also be checked. If the details are not mentioned or incorrect, they will also be corrected during this week. Any issues related to shoes and bags can be addressed by talking to the relevant agents.

Schedule of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Varotsavalu

23 November: As part of the event, authorities will conduct awareness programs on Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for students and parents on the 23rd. They will also check whether students have received the Student Kits and verify biometric authentication.

24 November: They will check whether students' uniforms have been stitched and whether the stitching charges are being credited to the mothers' accounts on the 24th. They will also verify whether the clothes have been stitched correctly and suggest precautions any to be taken.

25-26 November: Students will be trained on how to wear shoes and how to wash socks. If there is any issue with the shoe size or if there are difficulties in the measurements of the shoes will also be corrected.

Students will also be shown cover textbooks, workbooks and notebooks and on how to use them.

27 November: Students will be shown how to use bags and how to reduce school bag weight on the 27th. If the parents have any suggestions/issues regarding the bags, they will also be allowed to bring it to the notice of the authorities.

28 November: Finally, on the 28th the school authorities will check if all the items in the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka School Kit have been provided to the students and check if the biometric verification has been authenticated correctly.

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme was launched on October 8 for the benefit of 42.34 lakh students in 46,593 Government and aided schools in Andhra Pradesh.