GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government's flagship schemes, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu (Then and Now) are getting praises from the teachers working in government schools of different states.

The All India Primary Teachers Federation (AIPTF) held a webinar on "COVID-19, Impact on Girl's Education, Measures To Be Taken By Governments " on Saturday which was chaired by Geetha Pandey from Uttar Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers Association (APTA) Woman Chairperson Anaparthi Padmavathi from Bobbili and Vice-Chairperson SVL Poornima from Srikakulam had participated in the meeting.



Women chairpersons representing 25 states took part in the webinar and discussed the measures being taken for educational development in different states, online classes, measures being taken for reopening of schools, role of teachers and communities in enrolling the poor and underprivileged children into schools, mid-day meal implementation, supply of masks, medicines, sanitizers to the children in rural areas and hill places.

Participating in the webinar, A Padmavati and Poornima briefed about the modernization of schools under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu Scheme and about the distribution of kits to all the students on reopening day of schools under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

AIPTF President Ram Gopal Singh and Secretary-General Kama Kanth Tripathi have commended the measures being taken for the development of education in the state.

APTA state President AGS Ganapathi Rao and its Chief Secretary K Prakash Rao said that the issues which were discussed in the webinar would be brought to the attention of the central government.