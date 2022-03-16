AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 709 crore under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ for the quarter October-December 2021, benefiting over 10.82 lakh students pursuing their higher studies and reiterated that education is the only asset we can give to them and the scheme gives immense happiness to him.

Speaking on this occasion at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that education alone can improve the lifestyle by eradicating poverty and creating better livelihood which is why Rs 9274 crore was spent through Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena schemes, since the inception of YSRC government besides clearing Rs 1,778 crore pending dues of the previous government during 2017-18, and 2018-19. He said that the full fee reimbursement scheme was initially introduced by his father, former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy, but was grossly neglected by the successive governments with partial reimbursements.

Taking a leaf out of his padayatra in Nellore district, YS Jagan recalled an incident, where a father narrated how his son committed suicide as the fees could not be paid. The Chief Minister said that full fee reimbursement was brought in to make education accessible to the poor, especially fulfilling the dream of pursuing higher education without burdening their families. He stated that revolutionary changes were brought in the education sector through schemes like Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena where the amount is directly credited to the mother's accounts in each quarter. He said that the second tranche of Vasati Deevena will be credited on April 5 at a public event.

As part of the reforms in the education sector, bilingual textbooks have been introduced, English medium schools with CBSE curriculum are made available, and students are given Vidya Kanuka kits with uniforms, workbooks, notebooks, along with nutritious mid-day meals under Jagananna Gorumuddha. He said that the admissions in government schools were increased by 6.5 lakh as students from private schools are shifting to government schools.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Pinepe Viswaroop, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandrareddy, Minority Welfare Special Secretary Gandham Chandradu, and other senior officials were present.

