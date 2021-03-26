Jagananna Vidya Deevena Fees Reimbursement On April 9

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister conducted a review meeting over the fee reimbursements under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena programmes.

Officials said that the schemes which were scheduled on April 9 and 27, and that the money of Jagananna Vidya Devena would directly be credited in the bank accounts of mothers benefiting over ten lakh students and added that 50,000 more students got admitted to degree courses this year.

The officials said the parents got assurance through Jagananna Vidya Devena that the education of their children won't be hampered and which is why the number of degree admissions has increased from 2.2 lakh to 2.7 lakh as compared to last year.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a calendar on the posts to be filled this year and plan to release it on the eve of Ugadi.

He also said to recruit 6,000 policemen this year. The Chief Minister had also directed officials to release the funds required for developing infrastructure in IIITs of Ongole and Srikakulam.

JNTU To Set Question Papers For Autonomous Colleges In AP

In the latest change to the educational system, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel the system of examination pattern by the autonomous colleges where they set their own question papers and instead use the papers set by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). This will be applicable to both autonomous and non-autonomous colleges in the State. JNTU will also conduct the evaluation for both colleges.

This decision was taken during a review meeting held on Thursday presided by the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on the examination system in autonomous colleges and the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

This was initiated to prevent malpractices in the examinations system and a unified question paper would be helpful.

Speaking at the review meeting, the Chief Minister said there should be a situation after getting degrees, students should be employed. For this, he suggested that an apprenticeship system be introduced in the course to help them improve skill, improve knowledge, and face interviews with the required proficiency.

Speaking further, he said that there was no value of degrees without minimum experience and knowledge. Students should have the opportunity to choose the subjects of their choice in the courses they are studying. New subjects should be made available to them. YS Jagan directed the authorities to look into the Graduate and Undergraduate education system in developed countries. He also directed them to establish a degree college in Visakhapatnam and introduce new subjects in Arts in this college.

The review meeting was attended by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy and other senior officials.