Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme Counselling Dates Announced

Andhra Pradesh Government has announced the counseling dates for the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme for beneficiaries who have applied for the scheme in order to pursue their studies abroad on the 28th and 29th of October this year.

As per a notification issued by the Kapur Welfare Corporation, the counselling will be held at Tadepalli in the Guntur district on these two dates for the SC, ST, BC, Minority, EBC (upper caste poor), disabled, and construction worker families and students who have applied under this scheme.

Students have been advised to get their attested copies of their certificates, and original certificates, and bring them to the Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation office in Guntur for verification when they come for counseling.

This scheme was introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the intention to support poor students to study abroad in reputed universities. Those who have an annual income of less than Rs.8 lakh are eligible for this scheme, where the government will give reimbursement to anyone who is eligible as per the provisions of this scheme.

Also Read: How To Apply For Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena; Check Eligibility Details