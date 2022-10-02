AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government has extended the deadline for applying for the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme till the 30th of October. Director of AP Social Welfare Department Harsh Vardhan stated on Saturday, that the government has decided to extend the application deadline

This Videshi Deevena scheme was introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the intention to support poor students to study abroad in reputed universities.

He said that students from SC, ST, BC, Minority, EBC (upper caste poor), disabled, and construction worker families in the state were given the chance to apply till the 30th of last month. So far 392 applications have been received, but with the aim of benefiting more people in this scheme who could not apply, the government has given an opportunity and extended the application date for one more month.

Those who have an annual income of less than Rs.8 lakh are eligible for this scheme, Harsha Vardhan explained and said that the government will give reimbursement to anyone who is eligible as per the provisions of this scheme.

