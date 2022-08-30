AMARAVATI: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said there was no limit on the number of beneficiaries who want to apply for the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme and all those eligible can apply for the scheme.

The Minister who held a review meeting with officials on Monday said that the registration process has started and all the eligible can apply for the benefit before September 30.

The applications for Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme are being accepted through the JnanaBhumi portal, which contains all information pertaining to the scheme, government orders, and the list of top 200 QS-ranked foreign universities.

Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to enable SC, ST, BC, minority, and economically weaker section students to study higher education abroad for their bright career prospects.

As per the scheme the State government will reimburse the full fee without any limit to those who get admission in the top 100 QS ranked varsities.

A fee of Rs 50 lakh will be reimbursed for those who secure admission to the universities with QS rank 101 to 200. Students with an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh are eligible for the scheme.

He said that state-level committees would scrutinize the applications and send the list of eligible candidates to the social welfare department.

The Minister directed officials to ensure better educational facilities for students in Ambedkar Study Circles. He said that it was Chief Minister’s endeavour to bring the Study Circles concept back into vogue. Social Welfare Department Incharge Secretary AMD Imitiyaz, Director K Harshavardhan, Joint Directors Srinivasulu, and other officials were present at the review meeting.

