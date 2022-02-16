Jagananna Thodu: To Benefit 1.5 Lakh Beneficiaries In The 3rd Phase

Feb 16, 2022, 14:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh Jagananna Thodu 3rd phase launch on Feb 22 - Sakshi Post

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the third phase of ‘Jagananna Thodu’ on February 22.  Around 1.5 lakh beneficiaries have been identified for the scheme till February 14 and will benefit from this scheme.

As of now, 6,91,530 beneficiaries have availed bank loans so far,  and loans will be provided to another 1,57,760 in the third phase of the scheme.

Speaking during the review meeting held recently, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, directed officials to identify as eligible beneficiaries and also reviewed the progress of ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ and ‘YSR Pension Kanuka’ schemes.

Under the scheme which was launched by the Chief Minister on November 25, 2020, an interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 is provided to small and petty vendors. The main objective of the scheme is to free vendors from paying heavy interest to the loans taken from private money lenders and loan sharks. 

The banks will be providing loans to all the eligible members and the government shall pay the interest of the loan amount to banks, by reimbursing it to beneficiaries’ accounts. Vegetable vendors, fruit vendors, small shopkeepers, pushcart vendors, and traditional artisans are eligible to apply for this scheme.

