Jagananna Thodu: To Benefit 1.5 Lakh Beneficiaries In The 3rd Phase

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the third phase of ‘Jagananna Thodu’ on February 22. Around 1.5 lakh beneficiaries have been identified for the scheme till February 14 and will benefit from this scheme.

As of now, 6,91,530 beneficiaries have availed bank loans so far, and loans will be provided to another 1,57,760 in the third phase of the scheme.

Speaking during the review meeting held recently, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, directed officials to identify as eligible beneficiaries and also reviewed the progress of ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ and ‘YSR Pension Kanuka’ schemes.

Under the scheme which was launched by the Chief Minister on November 25, 2020, an interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 is provided to small and petty vendors. The main objective of the scheme is to free vendors from paying heavy interest to the loans taken from private money lenders and loan sharks.

The banks will be providing loans to all the eligible members and the government shall pay the interest of the loan amount to banks, by reimbursing it to beneficiaries’ accounts. Vegetable vendors, fruit vendors, small shopkeepers, pushcart vendors, and traditional artisans are eligible to apply for this scheme.

The 3rd phase of 'Jagananna Thodu' scheme slated to be launched by Hon'ble CM Sri @YSJagan garu will be benefiting over 1.5 lakh beneficiaries. Once again a testament to AP Govt's commitment to provide financial assistance to less privileged & this time small vendors. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 16, 2022

